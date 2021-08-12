Prince George schools announce mask requirement following new health order

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- Prince George County Public Schools announced on Thursday that masks will be required for the coming school year.

The announcement comes following a new public health order that was issued by Governor Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver that requires “all individuals aged two and older to wear masks when indoors” at public and private K-12 schools.

The school district initially said on August 2 that masks would be highly recommended before they made the official announcement to require them on Thursday.

"In preparation for the start of the 2021-2022 School Year next month, the school division will continue to monitor these areas and remain in regular communications with the Crater Health District, as well any additional requirements from local, state, and federal agencies regarding the use of masks and face coverings," the school system said in a statement.