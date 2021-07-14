Prince George officers who rescued man from burning car honored by family

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of Prince George officers was honored on Wednesday after they putting their lives on the line to rescue a man from a burning car.

"It was terrifying, it was heart-wrenching," Donte Threatt, the brother of the man pulled from the burning car, said.

Threatt recalls the video showing Prince George County officers rescuing his brother, Dominick Daniels, from a burning car in May.

He said that the rescue of his brother was an act of God.

"We can't thank them enough. We are forever indebted to these heroes," Threatt said.

Threatt said that Daniels suffered burns on his body and had one toe and his right leg amputated at the shin as a result of the fire.

"It was tough just being there and seeing him like that. But we was just grateful he was, was able to see him at all," Threatt said.

On Wednesday, Daniels' family joined with members from VCU's burn unit where he was treated after the fire to thank the officers. Daniels' girlfriend, who was also in the car, was in attendance as well and had the chance to express her gratitude.

"I just want to thank all you guys. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for y'all," Mariah Anderson, Daniels' girlfriend, said.

As Daniels is still recovering from his injuries, he joined the event by phone.

"Without y'all, I wouldn't be here today. So, I'm highly grateful. Words can't express how much y'all mean to me," Daniels said.

Prince George County Police Department's chief praised the work of his officers.

We use the word hero loosely sometimes. These are the heroes. That was truly heroic what our officers did that day. They did, without hesitation, get it done," Chief Keith Early said.

The officers who rescued Daniels said that there's no greater feeling than knowing they made a difference in someone's life.

"It's something I'll never forget as long as I live and just to know it had a happy ending. Thank you," Officer Kelly Borshch, one of the rescuers with the police department, said.