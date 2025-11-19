Elementary students in Prince George collect more than 3,500 items for food bank

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Students at David A. Harrison Elementary School in Prince George County collected more than 3,500 items for the county's food bank before Thanksgiving.

The food drive was hosted by the school's Student Council Association and raised a total of 3,574 canned and non-perishable items.

"Our yearly food drive gives all students and families the chance to lend a helping hand to community members in need," teacher Julie Brockwell said. "It shows students that even bringing in one can makes a big impact when combined with all the other students' single cans."



The collection drive was made into a friendly competition between grade levels. The third-graders collected the most, with 734 items recorded.

"Harrison Elementary extends its gratitude to every student, family, and staff member who participated in this year's drive. Their collective efforts made a meaningful impact on local families and highlighted the school's ongoing spirit of service and compassion."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube