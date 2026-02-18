Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, Virginia State Police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, VIrginia on Feb. 18, 2026
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at mile marker 45, state police said.

Initial investigation shows that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Joshua Abram Frye, 27, of Chesapeake, Virginia, deid at the scene.

State police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

