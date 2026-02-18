Man killed in crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, Virginia State Police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Prince George County on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 9:50 a.m. at mile marker 45, state police said.

Initial investigation shows that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was heading south when it ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver, identified as Joshua Abram Frye, 27, of Chesapeake, Virginia, deid at the scene.

State police said he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube