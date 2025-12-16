Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

3 people injured after crash causes diesel spill in Prince George County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Dec. 16, 2025
Posted
and last updated

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Three people have been taken to an area hospital after a crash with a diesel spill in Prince George County.

According to Prince George County Fire and EMS, the crash happened in the area of Prince George and County drives around 9:45 a.m.

Officials have not given an update on the injured.

The intersection is closed for crews to clean the area.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone