3 people injured after crash causes diesel spill in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Three people have been taken to an area hospital after a crash with a diesel spill in Prince George County.
According to Prince George County Fire and EMS, the crash happened in the area of Prince George and County drives around 9:45 a.m.
Officials have not given an update on the injured.
The intersection is closed for crews to clean the area.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
