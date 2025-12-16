3 people injured after crash causes diesel spill in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Three people have been taken to an area hospital after a crash with a diesel spill in Prince George County.

According to Prince George County Fire and EMS, the crash happened in the area of Prince George and County drives around 9:45 a.m.

Officials have not given an update on the injured.

The intersection is closed for crews to clean the area.



Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube