Prince George County flooding closes Route 460 and multiple roads

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A section of Route 460 in Prince George County is closed in both directions due to flooding, with police warning drivers to avoid several other roads in the area.

Route 460, also known as County Drive, is shut down near its intersection with Route 156 (Prince George Drive) where it crosses over Second Swamp.

Prince George Police urged drivers to avoid multiple roads Tuesday morning due to high water conditions.

Officials have established a detour route for drivers needing to travel through the area. Drivers should use Route 156 (Prince George Drive) to Route 629 (West Quaker Road) to Route 680 (Wells Station) to return to Route 460.

The police department identified several specific areas to avoid, including:

10000 Block of Walton Lake Drive

8000 Block of Robin Road

West Quaker Road

Baxter Road

County Drive at Wells Station

Prince George Drive at Pine Ridge Road

Oaklawn Boulevard at the Petersburg City Line

Loving Union Road at Pumphouse Road

Golf Course Road

County Drive at Wagner

Flash flood warnings remained in effect across several Virginia cities and counties Tuesday morning after some areas received between 4 and 8 inches of rain overnight.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.