At least 1 person killed in Prince George County crash, police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — At least one person was killed in a crash in Prince George County on Friday morning, according to police.

The crash happened in the 4500 block of Courtland Road around 7:30 a.m. Per VDOT, all lanes of Courtland Road are closed in both directions between Log and Templeton roads.

A detour is posted. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Click here to track current conditions.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube