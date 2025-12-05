Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
At least 1 person killed in Prince George County crash, police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — At least one person was killed in a crash in Prince George County on Friday morning, according to police.

The crash happened in the 4500 block of Courtland Road around 7:30 a.m. Per VDOT, all lanes of Courtland Road are closed in both directions between Log and Templeton roads.

A detour is posted. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
