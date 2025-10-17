Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver dies after crash in Prince George County, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 17, 2025
Posted

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A driver has died after a crash in Prince George County on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened in the 3100 block of Temple Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

"Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle that had crossed oncoming traffic lanes and collided with a tree," police said.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until family members have been notified.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-733-2777 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

