Person killed in crash on I-95 South in Prince George County, Virginia State Police say

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A person was killed in a crash along Interstate 95 South in Prince George County on Tuesday evening, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and a sedan happened at the 37 mile marker around 7:45 p.m., state police said.

One person died from their injuries.

"Troopers are working to identify the deceased and notify next of kin," state police said.

The crash is still under investigation. According to the VDOT traffic map, the south left shoulder, left lane, center lane and right lane are closed.

Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube