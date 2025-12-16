Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Flames rip through concession stand in Prince George County; police investigating

Fire at Prince George concession stand under investigation
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A fire at the Scott Memorial Park concession stand in Prince George County is under investigation, according to a news release from the county.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. at the concession stand, which is near the soccer fields at the park.

Photos from the scene show heavy fire engulfing the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 45 minutes, the news release said. No injuries were reported.

The concession stand, which is owned by the county, sustained about $140,000 in damage, officials said.

"The Prince George County Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire, and the County Building Official will assess the structure," the news release said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

