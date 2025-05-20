Virginia moms share pregnancy complication stories for Preeclampsia Awareness Month

RICHMOND, Va. — May is Preeclampsia Awareness Month — a time to educate and empower women about a serious pregnancy complication that affects 5 to 8 percent of pregnancies in the United States.

This year’s theme is "Ask Me About Preeclampsia," and the goal is to encourage women who’ve had the disorder to start a conversation and educate others about it.

"Don't ever hesitate to call and say, you know, I think something's wrong," explained Lunenburg County mom Rebecca Joyner.

Eleven years ago, Joyner was 29 weeks pregnant when she says she began experiencing intense swelling in her legs and face, symptoms of preeclampsia.

“I checked my blood pressure, and it was through the roof,” she explained. “So, I got another nurse in the family to come over and just kind of check behind me and make sure I wasn't misinterpreting. And you know, the look on her face was, like, speechless.”

Joyner says she was immediately rushed to the hospital, diagnosed with a severe version of hypertension called HELLP syndrome, and had to deliver her son that same day.

"Within two hours, I had a little baby boy, and he was two pounds, two ounces," shared Joyner. "It was wham bam, thank you, ma'am."

Lynchburg mom Heidi Story was 25 weeks pregnant when she says she experienced a similar situation.

“I got to the hospital; my admission blood pressure was like 186 over 117,” Story said.

Like Joyner, Story was diagnosed with gestational hypertension, or preeclampsia. Doctors were able to keep her pregnant for an additional two months, but she ultimately had to give birth to her daughter seven weeks early.

“I didn't know anyone who had had preeclampsia prior to having it,” Story explained.

That’s why these moms are sharing what they went through, hoping it will help other pregnant women learn the warning signs of the disorder.

Some of the most common signs of preeclampsia include swelling, headaches, shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, and high blood pressure.

"I think I would just listen to yourself and be your own advocate because, in all aspects of health care anymore, you really have to have that advocacy," said Joyner. "And you know, don't be ashamed to speak up.”

"I know I like it when a patient comes to me with questions," shared Dr. Aaron Goldberg, an OBGYN at VCU.

Dr. Goldberg explained that the number of women they treat with preeclampsia at VCU is actually higher than the average of 5 to 8 percent.

"We have very effective ways of catching it, diagnosing it, and treating it," Goldberg noted.

He said preeclampsia is more common toward the end of pregnancy in the third trimester, and that’s when your OBGYN will typically begin routine screenings for it.

However, he said some women develop preeclampsia after birth while others, like Joyner and Story, have been diagnosed much earlier.

"Most patients with preeclampsia, we can take care of safely and get them to have a healthy pregnancy and delivery," said Dr. Goldberg.

"We're one of the lucky ones because not everyone is so lucky," said Story.

Dr. Goldberg says there are some risk factors that can make women more susceptible to developing preeclampsia.

Those include high blood pressure, renal issues, obesity, or if you’re older at the time of your pregnancy.

He added that he and his team of doctors at VCU often recommend women with these risk factors take a baby aspirin daily starting in the second trimester.

Of course, you should always check with your own provider before taking any medications while pregnant.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube