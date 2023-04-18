Watch Now
Prank prompts 'active shooter' police response

Students at Holman Middle School went into lock and hide mode after a student's prank lead to Henrico Police responding as if it was an active shooter at the school.
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 18, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- An apparent prank prompted Henrico Police to respond to Holman Middle School as if there was an active shooter on the Glen Allen campus Tuesday afternoon.

There was no shooter and no one was injured.

"A short time ago, what appears to be a prank message was transmitted on a school radio," principal Susan Proffitt wrote in a message to parents. "Out of an abundance of caution, police are searching the building but there is NOT an active shooter situation."

School dismissal was delayed as the situation unfolded close to the end of the school day.

The investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

