Traditional tolls are going away along Powhite Parkway. Here's what that means for you.

RICHMOND, Va. — Construction work is underway along Powhite Parkway as crews prepare to replace the current toll system with a fully automated license plate reader model.

The project, visible between the Forest Hill Avenue exit and the bridge, includes tree removal, grading work and barrier installation. These preparations are part of the transition to All Electronic Tolling (AET), which will eliminate traditional toll booths.

AET uses E-ZPass transponders and license plate recognition technology to collect tolls without requiring drivers to stop.

The system allows drivers to maintain highway speeds as they pass through overhead gantries equipped with cameras.

For drivers without an E-ZPass, cameras will capture license plate images, and invoices will be sent by mail.

Transportation officials say the new system aims to reduce congestion, minimize environmental impacts and improve traffic flow by eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at toll booths.

Phase 1 of the Powhite Parkway conversion will begin at the end of this year, followed by similar upgrades to the Downtown Expressway and the Boulevard Bridge.



