Powhatan woman concerned about uprooted tree near home: 'I’m worried about someone getting killed'

POWHATAN, Va. -- As Tropical Storm Debby approaches Central Virginia, a Powhatan resident is voicing safety concerns about an uprooted tree on her property that is owned by a state entity.

The tree in question lies along Bell Road in Powhatan. It’s tilted at a 45-degree angle and its roots are currently exposed from the ground.

The tree, which sits on the edge of Sharron Owens' property, is technically owned by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Owens is demanding immediate removal due to the potential danger that the tree poses.

“I have people knocking on my door afraid to drive by my house,” Owens shared. “It’s going to fall soon. You can see the roots hanging out. I’m worried about someone getting killed.”

Owens said she first noticed the tree uprooting in June. She later contacted VDOT to request its removal, pointing out that the roots of the tree were visible.

WTVR

VDOT did not respond to Owens' request until August, telling her that the tree needed to be removed but did not specify when.

“I’m worried about all the weather and the storms and the winds we are supposed to have tonight, tomorrow, and Friday. That tree could fall,” Owens emphasized.

CBS 6 reached out to VDOT, and a spokesperson mentioned that they had only logged a call for that address on August 7. However, they claimed their crews identified the need for removal on Monday and added it to a list to be removed within the next 28 days. They assured that they would send people to confirm that conditions hadn't changed, ensuring it didn’t require more rapid removal.

Forestry Expert Joel Koci emphasized the importance of regular maintenance. “It’s important for people to have their properties assessed by arborists twice a year,” Koci advised.

WTVR

He also provided safety tips if encountering a fallen tree. “If you see the damage, do not go under the damaged areas. Wait until the storm has passed to go out and survey the situation. If there are any wires down, do not go near the wires. Let the power company know.”

As Owens waits for the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby to roll in, she prays for the safety of all passing by. “This can’t wait - someone is going to get hurt, and I don’t want to live with that,” she said.

Officials advise residents concerned about leaning trees to take pictures before the storm to have proper documentation for their insurance company.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.