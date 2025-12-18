Powhatan Elementary principals dress as elves, arrive with Santa on fire truck to surprise students

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Students at Powhatan Elementary School got a special surprise Thursday morning when their principal and assistant principal showed up dressed as elves alongside Santa Claus on a fire truck to greet them as they started their school day.

Principal Dr. Jason Gill and Assistant Principal Karen Gobble have been dressing up as elves throughout the week, popping up in different spots around the school as part of an "Elf on the Shelf" tradition designed to bring holiday cheer to students and staff.

The administrators say the festive surprise has been a joyful way to celebrate the hard work of their students and dedicated staff during the holiday season.

"So much rigor, so much work, we had to kind of step back a little bit and let the kids know that we can still have fun," Dr. Gill said. "It's not all about school work, we just gotta have some fun, some laughter. Just seeing their smiling faces makes our day, that they've made a difference in our lives like we're making it in theirs."

"We work hard, our students work hard, staff works hard, but we also play hard, too," Gobble added.

Dr. Gill says they're already making plans for next year's holiday festivities, and a helicopter might be involved in future surprises.

