Woman injured in Virginia road rage; suspect's car left outside Burger King

A woman was injured in a road rage shooting Tuesday morning in Powhatan County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Apr 09, 2024
POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- A woman was injured in a road rage shooting Tuesday morning in Powhatan County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Deputies are investigating the shooting, which was reported at about 7:05 a.m., along the 1800 block of Anderson Highway (Route 60) near Luck Stone Road.

The suspected shooter was in a gold-colored SUV which he left in a Burger King parking lot on Anderson Highway.

The extent of the woman's injuries has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

