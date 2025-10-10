Powhatan man becomes published poet despite his dyslexia, touching thousands with his words

POWHATAN, Va. — Once a month in the heart of Center Union Baptist Church in Powhatan, about 30 of the county's most seasoned citizens meet up for a little music and motivation.

Among those tasked with delivering inspiration is 75-year-old Tom Walton.

Unable to sing "a lick" in his own words, the Powhatan native writes and reads original poetry instead.

"This morning I said, 'You know what? I'm going to read the last three poems in the book. Then next time I can start over,'" Walton said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Gale Taylor added Walton to the senior day program almost eight years ago after meeting him at the YMCA.

"I met Tom at the YMCA and we've been sisters and brothers ever since," Taylor said. "He read a poem while I was on the treadmill, and we just moved it on from then."

No matter the place, Walton uses poetry to connect with people.

"The written word has power," Walton said.

Each line is a product of time the retired agriculture teacher spent at his Powhatan home.

"When I'm writing it'll come to me as a title," Walton said.

After years of reading from lined paper, a friend insisted it was time for Walton to publish his work.

"He said, 'Well, you should do a book,' I said, 'Man, people from Ballsville don't do books,'" Walton said. "He said, 'If you won't let people see what you've written and they're in your file cabinet then you're being selfish.'"

Ninety poems later, a composition of Walton's work was stamped with his signature on the front.

"I would never have predicted for a half of second that my name would be on a book that I had written it or that I would stand up in front of people and read poetry," Walton said.

All doubts stemmed from a dyslexia diagnosis he received as a child.

"Couldn't read, still can't spell, but it's just interesting sometimes how the Lord moves us around a little bit," Walton said.

His faith shifted what he saw as a setback into a symbol of hope.

"They say I'm a writer, it shocked me. I don't know, am I?" Walton said. "It's a gift that's blessed me, and I think it's gift that's blessed other people and I don't know how it gets any better than that."

His journey eventually led to three books made up of almost 300 poems.

"What I write comes from my heart," Walton said.

His words have touched thousands of souls.

"I'll take a book with me everywhere I go, I walk up to complete strangers everyday of my life," Walton said. "Just had people reach out to you, send you a card, they'll say you know that really help me, that's a good thing, it doesn't get any better."

From losing his father to becoming one, many of the stanzas reflect moments scribed into his memory.

"My grandma loved her flowers and had quite a large array, but unfortunately they were planted where I like to play," Walton read from one of his poems.

Other verses describe the difficulties life can present.

"Let see a show of hands of people who worry," Walton said to his audience. "I know I shouldn't worry but it's often what I do. It never seems to help but somehow we make it through."

Discovering his purpose in the unexpected place of poetry, Walton hopes each picture he paints touches the hearts of others.

"We need to look at strengths and not stare at weaknesses because the Lord I think makes a place for all of us," Walton said. "I'm no hero, I'm not perfect, and I don't get it right every day and that kind of thing, but I want to love people the way I should."

"Trust in faith would give us complete victory for sure but worry can only give us endless pain to endure," Walton concluded in one of his poems.

If you're interested in having Walton read his poetry at an event, call 804-385-1209 or email ditomwalton@verizon.net.

