Powhatan NAACP concerned with school board's proposed changes to student policy: 'It's very disappointing'

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- The Powhatan NAACP is raising concerns with the county's school board after they put forth a proposal Tuesday that would remove a definition of hate speech from the students rights and responsibility policy.

The school board chose to remove a reference to hate speech within the policy document.

The NAACP called for a definition to be added to the policy so students could understand what is considered hate speech. The school district had also proposed definitions to the board for use.

“I think it was a very grave mistake,” said Chiara Hoyt, the secretary for the Powhatan Chapter of the NAACP.

WTVR Chiara Hoyt, Powhatan NAACP Secretary

Hoyt says she believes the changes are a step backwards. She stated that the Office of Civil Rights has very clear guidance for the Department of Education around Title IX and civil rights violations.

“There are very clear definitions that go with discriminatory behavior,” she said.

A review of the rights and responsibility policy stemmed from a viral photo which allegedly showed a racial slur written on a student’s arm.

It then led to an outcry from families and students coming forward with discrimination and hate experiences they claim are happening inside Powhatan schools.

The board said they removed the definition of hate speech because there is no clear definition of "hate speech" in Virginia or federal code and that other portions of the document clearly define punishment escalation if a student uses racially harassing language or slurs.

The board did discuss ways within their policy document to ensure existing discrimination rules are enforced with greater consistency and strengthening punishment if/when a student uses harassing racial language at school.

“Clearly, we’ve heard from the community — none of us is in favor of the things that have happened — so I believe it needs to be enforced across the board. We will not tolerate racial slurs; we will not tolerate language of that kind in any manner whatsoever,” said School Board Chairman Dr. James Taylor.

WTVR Dr. James Taylor

The NAACP said they were also not happy that the board focused a majority of their work session on other topics within the policy like dress code and cell phone use.

They said they also disagree with the boards proposal to remove the word "equitable" when describing a safe, supportive, and effective school environment.

“It’s very disappointing but at this point it has become predictable that they are pretty committed to pushing forward whatever political or personal agenda regardless of research, evidence, constituent feedback,” Hoyt said.

The final vote for these changes on the proposed policy made during the work session will take place at the school board meeting on June 18.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story.

