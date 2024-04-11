How a Powhatan family is using their farm to provide for other families in need

POWHATAN, Va. -- Giving back so there is one less thing to worry about is what the owners of a Powhatan cattle farm hope to do as they look for families in need to give their locally sourced meat.

Phillip and Meghan Moyer are the owners of the company, Kelona Hills Farm.

The Moyers have been raising their young family on the farm, but in 2020 they decided to expand its purpose.

They began building a business designed to provide fully pasture-raised beef to people in Central Virginia.

“We wanted to know what we were feeding our family and there is no better way than raising it ourselves,” said Phillip.

They said their business began to boom and they noticed there was a gap in the market of providing affordable fresh meat.

Meghan said they hit a turning point recently when a family member got sick and God spoke to her. She said she realized how powerful the gift of a full freezer of locally sourced meat could be.

“Everyone should be able to have access to it. There’s plenty of people who could use something in their freezer that is one less thing for them to worry about,” she said.

That moment paired with the continued stability and growth of their business propelled them to create Kelona Hills Cares. It’s an initiative, according to the couple, to provide high-quality beef packages to families in need.

According to the family, kindness has been a big foundation and piece of what they are doing.

“It’s been a blessing to have progressed this quickly so it’s only natural for us to share that blessing,” Phillip said.

Community members can nominate families in need. The family will then review applications and award the deserving families at the end of the month.

It’s a way this family hopes can help as they try to bridge the gap between the farming community and families in need.

The award recipients will receive 10 pounds of ground beef, four New York strip steaks, and a single roast.

The application is open until Wednesday, April 17.

You can nominate a family and learn more details, here.

