Powhatan community runs 343 laps to honor first responders who died on 9/11: 'Don't forget'

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Dozens of runners took to the Powhatan High School track to honor the 343 first responders who died on September 11, 2001. The group ran 343 laps – one for each fallen hero.

Since midnight on Saturday, participants have been on an 85-mile mission to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. With each completed lap, the name of a fallen first responder is read aloud.

"We're hoping that people don't forget that period of time after 9/11 where we set aside a lot of the polarity and we were just Americans for a while," said Russel Holland Jr., who organized the memorial run.

Holland created the event in 2018, initially running all the laps by himself. He wanted to ensure younger generations would never forget the tragedy.

"Seven years ago was the year that first seniors in high school would've been the first to graduate who don't remember 9/11," Holland said.

The event has grown each year, with more community members joining the physical and emotional journey.

Distance runner Kate Fletcher appreciates the teamwork aspect of the memorial run.

"It can be a lot to take on something by yourself and all things are better when you're working together, so I think that's a good analogy for life," Fletcher said.

For some participants, the connection to first responders is deeply personal. Ultra athlete Stan Edwards credits first responders with saving his life.

"I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for the first responders," Edwards explained. "I was out trying and riding my bike, popped a hill and dropped dead of cardiac arrest — and I was dead on the side of the road for 33 minutes. The EMTs came and performed CPR for 22 minutes and shocked my heart three times and I'm here today."

Former New Yorker Geno Brantley, who now volunteers with Huguenot Volunteer Fire Company 2, has a personal connection to the tragedy.

At 61, Brantley finally fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter by volunteering in Powhatan.

"Since knee-high to a grasshopper, I've always wanted to be a firefighter," Brantley said. "I didn't get the chance to be a firefighter until [Powhatan]..."

By Saturday afternoon, the group still had nearly 100 laps remaining, but the participants remained determined to complete their goal.

Holland said the effort is worth it when shared with others who understand the significance.

"We've put a lot of sweat and a lot of miles into it," Holland said. "You've got to do something, even if all you've got is running,"

For Brantley, the memorial run serves an essential purpose in preserving the memory of those lost.

"It means everything in the world," Brantley said. "It keeps the movement alive, it keeps their story alive."

