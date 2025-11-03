Powhatan and Hanover voters share top concerns ahead of the gubernatorial election

RICHMOND, Va. — As Virginia prepares for its historic gubernatorial election, voters across the Commonwealth are focusing on a range of issues that will influence their decisions at the polls.

Julie Bragg and Bill Fitzgerald spoke with voters in Powhatan and Hanover counties to understand what matters most to them as they prepare to cast their ballots.

"I'm very concerned about the right to work law. I think it's essential to the economy and workers' rights. It bothers me that it looks like it's trending toward making steps to change that," one Powhatan voter said.

Immigration policy also emerged as a significant concern for some voters.

"The whole issue of ICE, as I understand people that come to the country that are not documented, but there is a process, and I think by putting more effort into expanding that process would have created a better outcome," another Powhatan voter said.

Healthcare accessibility and public safety were additional priorities for voters in the county.

"My concerns are just making the state safe, healthcare, making sure people can afford healthcare," a third Powhatan voter said.

In Hanover County, voters expressed mixed feelings about the current direction of the state while highlighting economic challenges.

"Like I said, nationally, I think it's a big deal. Locally. I've got mixed emotions. I think things are pretty good. I think we're on the right track," one Hanover voter said.

"I think it would be the economy, right? I mean, a lot of folks are struggling," a second Hanover voter said.

Social issues, particularly policies regarding transgender students, also influenced some voters' decisions.

"One of the things I care about is... transgender policies. I think it's really silly to put boys in girls' bathrooms and make them compete... they fought long enough just to get where the girls are," a third voter said.

More than 1.4 million Virginia voters have already cast ballots during the early voting period, which has now closed. Polls will open at 6 a.m. on Election Day and remain open until 7 p.m.

