Virginia players win $50,000 as Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion

RICHMOND, Va. — Five Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia, including one bought in Glen Allen, won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball drawing.

Those tickets were bought in the following locations:



Tiger Market and Bakery at 3903 Mt. Vernon Avenue in Alexandria

Food Lion at 4092 Lankford Highway in Exmore

Safeway at 3043 Nutley Street in Fairfax

Fas Mart at 4690 Pouncey Tract Road in Glen Allen

Smoketown Shell at 15550 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were 25, 33, 53, 62, 66, and red powerball 17, with a Power Play multiplier of 4.

The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $1.5 billion after nobody held the grand prize ticket in Wednesday’s drawing. Two lucky winners each won $2 million, according to the Powerball website. Those winning tickets were sold in Arizona and Massachusetts.

Six lucky winners also each won $1 million, the website said. Three of those tickets were sold in New York, and one each in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

The jackpot is the second largest of the year and the sixth highest in the lottery game’s history, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. It’s been steadily crawling up in value to rival the largest jackpot this year, September’s $1.787 billion jackpot, split between winners in Texas and Missouri.

The winner of the jackpot can choose between two payment options: a lump sum or one upfront payment followed by 29 escalating installment, which lotteries offer through an annuitized prize plan that takes interest into account.

The lump sum is paid to winners at once from the money in the jackpot pool, which is typically lower than the annuitized value. For this jackpot, it is now an estimated $686.5 million; nearly half of the annuitized amount often advertised on billboards.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.



