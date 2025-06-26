'Fix this problem:' CBS 6 investigates heat concerns at post office in Richmond’s West End

RICHMOND, Va. — A tip led CBS6 to investigate the Westhampton Post Office in Richmond’s West End, where a concerned viewer shared a photo showing the indoor thermostat reading 86 degrees in the morning hours on Wednesday.

This isn't the first time the Post Office, located at 805 Glenburnie Road, has experienced cooling problems.

CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit investigated similar issues at this exact post office eight years ago.

Richmond was under an extreme heat warning Monday through Wednesday, with outdoor temperatures reaching 99 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel. By Thursday, conditions had improved slightly to a heat advisory.

When we visited the post office Thursday morning around 11 a.m., our mini thermometer registered approximately 89 degrees in the lobby.

"Management or someone should come in and fix this problem, put in some new systems, and especially in the summer with 100 degree weather, it sucks out here,” customer Andrew Lines said.

When asked what message they had for the U.S. Postal Service, Lines responded: "Treat your employees better and put in some air conditioning please."

U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Philip Bogenberger explained that while the air conditioning system is functioning, one of the four compressors has been undergoing maintenance this week.

Bogenberger noted that temperatures occasionally rise when doors are propped open to facilitate vehicle loading.

He added that going forward, they will keep doors shut during this process so the building maintains a comfortable temperature, and thanked customers for their understanding and continued support.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which ensures safe and healthy working conditions, does not require employers provide heat or air conditioning in work spaces.

However, they do recommend temperature control in the range of 68 to 76 degrees.

