Police: Virginia officer shot man who brandished sharp object

WTKR
Posted at 9:01 PM, Jun 19, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Virginia police officer shot and seriously wounded a man who brandished a sharp object at an officer Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive around 11:30 a.m., Portsmouth Police said in a news release.

A man brandished a sharp object at one of the officers on the scene and during the encounter, the officer fired at the man, police said.

The man sustained a serious gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Virginia State Police will investigate the incident.

