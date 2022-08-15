Watch Now
Portsmouth police: 2-year-old dies days after he was shot

Posted at 12:47 PM, Aug 15, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A toddler has died days after he was found shot at his home in Virginia, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a gunshot wound on Deep Creek Boulevard on Wednesday night found the 2-year-old boy inside his home with a life-threatening injury, Portsmouth police said. The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition and he died Saturday, police said.

Police haven’t released details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Police are searching for Al Demond McNeil, 39, who is charged in an arrest warrant with second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony, according to police spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe.

