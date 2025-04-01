Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Poppy the Pygmy Hippo moves outside for spring

Poppy Outside
Metro Richmond Zoo
Poppy Outside
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Metro Richmond Zoo's internet-famous pygmy hippo baby, Poppy, has ventured outside just in time for spring.

Visitors can now find Poppy and her mother, Iris, hanging out in the zoo's outdoor Hippo Haven habitat, the zoo shared on Tuesday. The hippos spend most of their time in the pool, leaving the water a few times a day to graze on grass. Visitors can see the inside of the pool from an underwater viewing area.

"Iris and Poppy had been living in a climate-controlled indoor habitat to ensure their comfort and safety during the colder months," the announcement reads. "With spring in full bloom, Poppy ventured outside for the first time with her mother on March 28."

Watch: CBS 6 visits Poppy the pygmy hippo at Metro Richmond Zoo

CBS 6 visits Poppy the pygmy hippo at Metro Richmond Zoo

Poppy is nearly four months old and weighs around 80 pounds, the zoo shared in the same update, noting that pygmy hippos grow fast. By five months, she will be 10 times her birth weight of 15 pounds.

Visit the Metro Richmond Zoo's website for hours and admission information.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone