Metro Richmond Zoo launches 'Poppy Cam' livestream

RICHMOND, Va. — Fans of Poppy can now keep up with the baby pygmy hippo's adventures in real time.

The Metro Richmond Zoo announced Monday that Poppy Cam, showing an overhead view of the zoo's indoor hippo pool, will be live daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The zoo shared that viewers can expect to see Poppy and her mother, Iris, sleeping, splashing, or pooping in the pool.

"Whether she’s swimming or nursing underwater, this live camera lets fans everywhere peek into a part of Poppy’s world," the announcement reads.



The feed also displays social media posts about Poppy and educational facts about pygmy hippos. During the off-hours, when the pygmy hippos leave the water to feed on land, a highlight reel of Poppy videos will play.

You can watch the Poppy Cam on the Metro Richmond Zoo's website or YouTube channel.

Poppy fans can also submit photos, memes, and other posts to admin@metrorichmondzoo.com for the chance to be featured in the "Popular Poppy Posts" section next to the live stream.



