Popeyes, Raising Cane’s planning new locations in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Two fried chicken restaurant chains are adding to their Richmond-area flocks. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is planning to open at the former Burger King site at 4800 W. Broad St. Meanwhile, over near Virginia Center Commons, Raising Cane’s recently filed plans for a new spot at 10093 Brook Road. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 11:32:51-04
