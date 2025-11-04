Rematch between Pope Adams, Taylor could determine which party controls Virginia state legislature

PETERSBURG, Va. — Democrat Kimberly Pope Adams and Republican incumbent Kim Taylor are facing off in a rematch for Virginia's 82nd House District seat, where just 25 votes separated the candidates in 2023.

The closely watched race could determine which party controls the Virginia House of Delegates, with all 100 seats on the ballot across the Commonwealth.

Pope Adams, who lost the previous election by the narrow margin, said she never stopped campaigning after her 2023 defeat.

"My son is a student athlete and he says championships are won in the off season, so in the off season I decided I would keep campaigning, keep showing up for my community and I believe now, two years later, it's going to pay off," Pope Adams said.

The Democratic challenger is focusing her platform on education and housing issues.

"We need to fully fund our public schools and we need to have a more robust vocational programs," Pope Adams said.

"We need more affordable housing, not just in this District but across the Commonwealth," she added.

Taylor, who won her first campaign six years ago as an underdog, acknowledged the current political climate presents challenges.

"September 25th, my life was threatened and just a couple weeks before that, Charlie Kirk was assassinated and so we are living in a completely different climate, it's terrifying," Taylor said.

Despite the tensions, the Republican incumbent emphasized her bipartisan approach to representing the vast 82nd District.

"I've led a very bipartisan legislator. I've listened to my constituents and tried my best to represent everyone here in the district," Taylor said.

Taylor highlighted her economic development achievements during her time in office.

"I'm a Business Owner, so Economic Development is always very important to me. Since I've been in office, I've secured funding for water infrastructure in Petersburg and Prince George. 60 Million Dollars in VDOT Funding to support 85 and 95 here locally," Taylor said.

Both candidates spent Election Day morning at polling locations speaking with voters in the competitive district.

