Amari Pollard attorney files to withdraw guilty plea

RICHMOND, Va. -- The attorney for Amari Pollard, the gunman in the deadly Graduation Day shooting, has filed to rescind Pollard's guilty plea.

Pollard's attorney made the following statement regarding the withdrawal:

“I believe that the judge erred, as I've stated in my motion, and I know that I erred after the self-defense instruction was struck down. You simply cannot have that many errors and still have Justice for Amari Pollard.”



Pollard's attorney, Jason Anthony

