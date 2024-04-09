Watch Now
Amari Pollard attorney files to withdraw guilty plea

Posted at 9:13 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 21:13:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The attorney for Amari Pollard, the gunman in the deadly Graduation Day shooting, has filed to rescind Pollard's guilty plea.

Pollard's attorney made the following statement regarding the withdrawal:

“I believe that the judge erred, as I've stated in my motion, and I know that I erred after the self-defense instruction was struck down. You simply cannot have that many errors and still have Justice for Amari Pollard.”

Pollard's attorney, Jason Anthony

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

