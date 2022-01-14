Police warn drivers to avoid travel as winter storm approaches

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police are warning people to avoid travel during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend as another winter storm approaches the East Coast just days after a previous storm halted traffic on part of Interstate 95.

According to a statement, weather forecasts show all regions of Virginia being affected by different kinds of precipitation starting late Saturday and continuing through Sunday. The storm is also expected to impact much of the East Coast, especially along the I-95 corridor, affecting those either traveling out of the state or returning over the weekend, the statement said.

State police are preparing for this latest round of winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists, according to the statement.

State officials came under intense criticism following a winter storm last week. Many motorists reported getting little assistance while they were stuck in gridlock on I-95, which according to officials began after a commercial vehicle jackknifed. With heavy, wet snow falling, more cars and trucks became disabled, further tying up traffic and preventing plowing. Traffic came to a standstill, leaving some travelers stranded for over 24 hours.