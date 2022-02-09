Police: Virginia deputy shot woman who refused to drop gun

GLADSTONE, Va. — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot and seriously wounded a woman who refused to drop her firearm on Tuesday night, state police said.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Charity Lane in Gladstone around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a domestic situation, Viginia State Police said in a news release Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a woman with a firearm outside the home. When she refused to drop her handgun, police said one of the deputies fired, striking her. The woman was taken to a hospital with a serious injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

No law enforcement officers were injured, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

State police said they're investigating at the request of the sheriff’s office.