Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Virginia deputy shot woman who refused to drop gun

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Crime-Police-Lights-RPD-Generic.jpeg
Posted at 4:50 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 16:57:31-05

GLADSTONE, Va. — A Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot and seriously wounded a woman who refused to drop her firearm on Tuesday night, state police said.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Charity Lane in Gladstone around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a domestic situation, Viginia State Police said in a news release Wednesday.

When deputies arrived, they encountered a woman with a firearm outside the home. When she refused to drop her handgun, police said one of the deputies fired, striking her. The woman was taken to a hospital with a serious injury that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

No law enforcement officers were injured, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

State police said they're investigating at the request of the sheriff’s office.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers