Police: Trooper fatally shoots wanted man after Blue Ridge Parkway chase

WAYNESBORO, Va. -- Officials say a state trooper fatally shot a man wanted for several felony charges after a pursuit along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia.

News outlets report that the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office asked state police Wednesday for help catching a man wanted for several felony charges.

Troopers found the man in a Chevrolet Tahoe with a female passenger in a Waynesboro parking lot.

When troopers approached, the man drove off, hitting a trooper’s vehicle.

Troopers pursued the Tahoe through two other counties until the driver jumped out and the Tahoe went into a ditch.

Troopers engaged the man, who police said was armed, and shot him. He died on the scene.