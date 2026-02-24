Richmond police investigate stabbing on Clay Street

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating an overnight stabbing.

The department said that on Monday Feb. 23, they were called just after 10 p.m. to the 2900 block of East Clay Street about someone stabbed.

Officers said they found a man with apparent stab wounds, when they arrived. He was immediately sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

If anyone has information reference this incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

The scene was clear by of 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

