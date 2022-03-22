Police: Seven people shot in Richmond since Friday, three fatally

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seven people have been shot, three fatally, since Friday in Richmond, according to police.

Homicide numbers compared to last year at this time are down.

Gunfire interrupted a Southside business on Richmond Highway near Royal Avenue on Monday with detectives spending Monday afternoon hearing different versions of witness accounts.

"We interviewed witnesses on the scene, took statements from employees of the business and also they are reviewing the video,” said Richmond Police Public Information Officer James Mercante.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Insider sources say his death is not yet being counted among the city's 11 homicides. Until the investigation is completed, it will be classified as a death investigation.

"We don't have enough police officers,” said City Councilmember Reva Trammel. “We don't have community policing anymore and people that vote say we, as elected officials, don't care."

The city's latest killings happened in Trammel's district.

“People are afraid to talk and tell police what's going on,” Trammel said. “They're not afraid of the police. They're afraid of retaliation."

Trammel said retaliation took place over the weekend after officers found a man shot to death on Friday on Walmsley Boulevard at the Woodland Crossing apartments. Sources said those apartments were shot up again on Sunday night.

"What happens is that it takes our officers off the streets because they're afraid of retaliation," Trammell said.

She said she was happy to hear the state is willing to help, but also wants the community's assistance.

"The body cameras speak,” Trammel said. “Tell it all. Don’t just tell part of a story, tell it all. The citizens need to tell it all. When you're going to post something all over social media, put it all out. Not just a piece. It makes our officers look bad. They get discouraged and say what am I risking my life for?

Several death investigations are not yet classified.