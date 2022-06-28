Police search for suspect in Chesterfield road rage shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are searching for a suspect who was involved in a road rage-involved shooting on Monday night.

The incident happened at the Port Walthall Shopping Center around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said a Black man exited his vehicle and after a verbal confrontation in the parking lot, fired a gun and fled the scene in a black Honda sedan.

The suspect is described as a Black man with shoulder-length dark braided hair, wearing a blue and red jacket over a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

