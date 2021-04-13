Police search for missing Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a 42-year-old Chesterfield woman last seen leaving her home Monday afternoon.

Mary Mullen was reported missing after she did not return to her home in the 2700 block of Tipton Street Monday, April 12.

Police described Mullen as as a white female, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a brown backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Mullen's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

