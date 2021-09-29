Police say suspect linked to homicides in Chesterfield and Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Demetrius Waddy has a lengthy criminal record. He’s a convicted felon and has had a number of violent charges dismissed.

He’s now indicted for murder in Richmond and as an accessory to murder in Chesterfield.

Cell phone video shows Edgardo Flores Moya being buried in his homeland of Honduras.

The 31-year-old father of two was killed July 3 on Lancers Boulevard in Chesterfield County. The granite countertop contractor was lured to the area by three men, according to CI sources, where he was robbed and killed.

His wife spoke with me through a translator who also wants to remain anonymous.

"It's an irreparable pain,” he said. “She can't believe it."

Flores-Moya leaves behind a five-month-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

His wife was struggling and told me off-camera that she can barely afford food and diapers even though she works full time as a housekeeper.

She kept looking over her shoulder, afraid of what's next. She was surprised that Waddy, who was arrested for accessory in her husband's death, has also been indicted for a July 16 murder in the city of Richmond.

"She didn't know about the other person in Richmond,” the translator said. “She says if he killed that person and her husband, he shouldn't be let out because he will do it again."

Crime Expert Steve Neal says investigators almost always compare notes when cases have similarities.

"If you have a good suspect in one case, it's often not uncommon to be able to link them to another crime," Neal said.

Neal said it's likely what has brought on more charges for Waddy in different jurisdictions.

"It could be DNA or possibly some kind of ballistic evidence, something physical and also a possibility of linking through other types of circumstantial evidence to include a confession by suspect or suspects," said Neal.

Waddy is due back in court on October 4.