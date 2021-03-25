Menu

Police remove 2nd Mountain Valley protester from tree stand

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - This May 3, 2018, file photo, shows a section of downed trees that sit atop a ridge near homes along the route of the proposed Mountain Valley pipeline in Lindside, W.Va. A Virginia-based legal group is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to end what it says has become an abuse of eminent domain by companies that build natural-gas pipelines. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 14:54:17-04

ROANOKE, Va. -- The second and last protester who’s been blocking construction of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia has been removed from a tree stand.

The Roanoke Times reports that the man from Massachusetts was taken down Wednesday by law enforcement officers who used a construction crane.

Another protester, a woman from Vermont, had been removed from her tree stand on Tuesday.

Since 2018, protesters have blocked construction workers from felling the last remaining trees along pipeline’s 300-mile route through West Virginia and Virginia.

A judge ordered their removal in November and authorized a forced extraction if they refused to come down.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
