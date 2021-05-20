Police: Protester charged after blocking path to pipeline

PEMBROKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a protester from West Virginia was arrested after blockading the path to a Mountain Valley Pipeline worksite.

News outlets report that early Tuesday pipeline security staff reported the demonstration in Giles County.

Responding troopers found 28-year-old Sydney Browning of Whitesville attached to the interior of an SUV blocking a right of way pipeline crews use, police said.

Appalachians Against Pipelines said the protest halted pipeline work for more than five hours.

It’s the latest effort to delay construction and add cost to the 303-mile natural gas pipeline project.

Browning was charged with trespassing, obstruction of justice, interfering with the property rights of another, and obstructing free passage.

Traffic citations were also issued.