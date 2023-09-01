'I will not rest until I get justice for K’Von,' detective says months after Petersburg boy killed

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two and a half months after a 10-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet at a Petersburg, the lead detective is pleading for the public to come forward with tips.

K'Von Morgan was in his bedroom when he was hit by a stray bullet fired somewhere near his Pecan Acres home around 12:50 a.m. June 17, according to Petersburg Police. He survived through the night, but died from his injuries the next morning at an area hospital.

Provided to WTVR K'Von Morgan

Petersburg Police Senior Detective Kenny Mitchell, the case feels “very personal.”

“I have a 10-year-old son, and I couldn’t imagine getting a phone call or being awakened by cries and sorrow coming from a bedroom that my son has been shot,” Mitchell said.

When the unthinkable happened, Mitchell said K’Von and a friend were in his bedroom playing a video game.

“Literally in his bedroom doing what a normal 10-year-old would do,” Mitchell said.

Police believe they know where the shooter was when the shot was fired.

“The bullet came from this area right here,” Mitchell explained. “Somewhere between the parking lot and or the grass.”

However, eleven weeks after he was killed, police have not made any arrests in the case.

Petersburg Police put a family member’s interview on social media in hopes of generating leads.

“I am K’von Morgan’s grandmother.,” Kim Royall said. “He was murdered on June 17th.”

The family wants answers about why the “senseless act of violence” happened.

Petersburg Police Kim Royall

K’Von would have been starting fifth grade when students in Petersburg return to school Tuesday.

“The baby sister has never gotten on a school bus without her brother,” Royall said.

Royall is hoping someone will come forward to being an arrest.

“Having the person caught that did it would give justice to my grandson,” Royall said.

Local News Father wants justice for his son killed by bullet fired into bedroom Maggi Marshall

Mitchell believes members of the community know what happened.

“People know what happened,” Mitchell said. “If just one person came forth and led me in the right direction.”

But even if that does not happen, Mitchell vowed to keep the case active.

“I will not stop and I will not rest until I get justice for K’Von,” he said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.