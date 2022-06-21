Police: Officers fatally shoot wanted man who fired on them

NORFOLK, Va. -- A man wanted on several felony warrants was fatally shot by police in Norfolk, Virginia, when he opened fire on officers trying to arrest him Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers arrived around 5:15 a.m. at a Norfolk location seeking to arrest the man, police said in a news release. When officers found the man and identified themselves to him, he began shooting at them, according to police.

Four officers returned fire and the man died at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.

Police said the man's name would be released later, adding no further information was being divulged because of the investigation.

Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith asked Virginia State Police to help with the investigation of the shooting.