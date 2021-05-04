Watch
Police looking for missing 62-year-old Ashland woman

Ashland Police Department
Missing Ashland woman
Posted at 12:02 AM, May 04, 2021
ASHLAND, Va. -- The Ashland Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Sarah Alexander. Ms. Alexander’s family reported her missing to the Ashland Police Department.

In speaking with neighbors, it was reported Alexander was last seen at 1:20 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Wawa in the 100 block of North Washington Highway in Ashland. Although there is no foul play indicated, Ms. Alexander’s family feels her disappearance is out of character.

Family members and the Ashland Police Department are concerned for Ms. Alexander’s well-being. Ms. Alexander is described as a white female, 5-foot-7, weighing 260 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Ms. Alexander’s location should call 804-365-6140

