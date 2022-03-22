Police investigating fatal shooting on Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Monday night.

On Monday just before 10 p.m., Richmond officers were called to the 4100 block of Hull Street Road for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man in a parked car unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Austin at (804) 646-3927 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.