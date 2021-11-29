Police identify pedestrian killed in Chesterfield crash on Thanksgiving

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police have identified the victim who was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving.

The crash happened last Thursday in the 7000 block of Hull Street just after 6 p.m.

Police said a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling east on Hull Street Road when it hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian, identified as Thurone D. Austin, 49, of the 5900 block of Westover Drive in Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.