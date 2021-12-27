Police identify 2 killed in Christmas crash

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Police have identified two people killed in a crash on early Christmas morning.

On Christmas just after midnight, officers responded to the intersection of Colonial Corner Drive and Oaklawn Boulevard for a reported traffic collision involving two four-door sedans.

The two victims have been identified as Matthew Goodson, 32, and Rhonda Jordan, 25. Both victims were from Hopewell.

At this time, the driver of the culpable car has been identified as Traci Rice. Rice has been charged with reckless driving. Additional charges may be filed pending further investigation of the crash.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who either witnessed this collision or who may have been traveling in at the time of the collision or have any information to provide, to contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222.

Persons with information on this incident and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.