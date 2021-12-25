Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 killed in Christmas crash

Posted at 11:22 AM, Dec 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-25 11:22:09-05

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Two people were killed early Christmas morning in a Hopewell crash, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Colonial Corner Drive and Oaklawn Boulevard at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 25.

"Officers located both vehicles off the roadway near the intersection. One vehicle had crashed perpendicular and on top of the other vehicle," a statement from Hopewell Police read. "Hopewell Fire and Medical personnel responded to the scene and subsequently used their emergency equipment to extract the driver and passenger in the bottom vehicle. Although every lifesaving effort was made, the driver and passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene."

The other driver and passengers were not seriously injured.

"The victims’ identities are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin. No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation of this crash continues," the statement continued.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers