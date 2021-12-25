2 killed in Christmas crash

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Two people were killed early Christmas morning in a Hopewell crash, according to police.

Officers were called to the intersection of Colonial Corner Drive and Oaklawn Boulevard at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 25.

"Officers located both vehicles off the roadway near the intersection. One vehicle had crashed perpendicular and on top of the other vehicle," a statement from Hopewell Police read. "Hopewell Fire and Medical personnel responded to the scene and subsequently used their emergency equipment to extract the driver and passenger in the bottom vehicle. Although every lifesaving effort was made, the driver and passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene."

The other driver and passengers were not seriously injured.

"The victims’ identities are not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin. No charges have been filed at this time as the investigation of this crash continues," the statement continued.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.