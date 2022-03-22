Police: Henrico man used car to kill his mom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico man was arrested Thursday, October 1, 2021, for the murder of his mother.

Andre Vincent Keels, 30, of Henrico, was found naked in the driver's seat of a Hyundai SUV when police responded to a mental health call for service in the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive at about 9:27 a.m., according to Henrico Police.

His mother, identified as 59-year-old Robyn I. Keels, of Chesterfield, was found dead in a nearby yard.

"The investigation reveals the female was struck by the vehicle," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. "After being medically cleared, Andre Keels of Henrico County was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder."

Police continue to investigate what happened in the moments prior to Robyn Keels' death.

Officers were called to the neighborhood, near Wilder Middle School and Three Lakes Park, when someone reported "a male outside a residence with no clothes on and yelling," according to Pecka.

"Police will continue to work alongside the State Medical Examiner's Office in determining the cause of death," his email continued. "Anyone with additional information about this incident can call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581."

