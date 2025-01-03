Virginia police chief explains how first responders prepare to keep crowds safe after New Orleans attack

RICHMOND, Va. — Safety at large events is top of mind for many Americans following the tragedy in New Orleans.

A Central Virginia police chief is sharing some of the lengths law enforcement goes to in ensuring everyone remains safe at public events.

Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said there is a lot happening behind the scenes that people don’t know about for a reason, in an effort to protect the public. He said it was heart wrenching for him learning about the situation in New Orleans especially when he thought of the impact this tragedy is having on the community, families and first responders.

“We prepare ourselves, but we always hope that we're never faced with these types of devastation in our community,” he said.

Chief Christian wants to empower people to not be scared attending public events. He doesn’t want the community to feel uneasy, and especially said he doesn’t want to see people not go about their daily lives as a result of this tragedy.

According to Christian, police departments and local officials spend months planning safety at big events.

He said that looks like everything from utilizing partnerships with public works, to closing roads and putting up barricades. It also looks like working with organizers to create safety plans. It also includes staffing law enforcement officers and first responders from different local and state departments to fit the need and many other measures they can’t share.

“Things that may be simple to some people are really important when it comes down to planning for these large scale events,” he said.

However, no matter the plan in place, he reminds the public that there is no way for police to fully predict what a criminal may do. Christian said that is because there is no way to look inside the minds of an individual who's suffering from some type of mental health disorder to determine when or where they choose to harm. As a result, police also rely on the public to play a part in prevention.

Christian said people should be aware of their surroundings, aware of things that don't look right, and never be afraid of reporting things that give an uneasy feeling.

“Continue to live. While it's tragic, our hearts and prayers go out to the community. We should still continue to live our lives and just make sure that we are aware of what's going on around us,” he said.

The public can always give any law enforcement agency in Central Virginia a call or text to submit an anonymous tip.

Police ask the public to submit anything that makes your head turn and you think twice.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

