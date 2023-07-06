This Virginia officer lost 2 colleagues to suicide. How 'Behind the Badge' hopes to save lives.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- In a dining hall at Pocahantas State Park, law enforcement officers from across the Commonwealth came together to share a conversation about what some are calling a mental health crisis among departments.

It's all part of the "Behind the Badge" seminar led by the Police Benevolent Foundation, focusing on PTSD and suicide prevention.

Officer Chris Saunders, a peer support specialist with Richmond's Police Department, was one of them.

"Police officers go through about 188 traumatic experiences in their career, versus the average citizen, which is like one to three, or one to six," Saunders said.

WTVR Officer Chris Saunders, a Richmond Police peer support specialist

Saunders said this year has been incredibly difficult for officers on his team. Every day, Saunders checks in on his teammates and offers support in times of crisis.

"We teach officers how to help with mental health subjects, or citizens, or people going through a mental crisis. We never focus on us," Saunders explained.

Saunders said he was pleased to see dozens of officers at the seminar Thursday.

"Before my time, seeking help was kind of frowned upon. People would think that if they needed help, and they said something, then they were looked at like they didn't belong here. They couldn't handle the job. Now, it's finally changing. I've seen it in just the nine years that I've been here," Saunders said.

Saunders said in the past two years, Richmond's Police Department lost two officers, who took their own life.

It's a loss Lt. Randy Rajkumar with Newport News Police knows all too well.

"Unfortunately, I've had two good friends, in my career, in this agency that I'm currently in, who have chosen to take their life," Rajkumar said. "You're with them last week, and you wake up to the news that they're gone. And you're like, 'Wow, why didn't I know?' That kind of thing. But there are some cases where you'll never know what's going through their mind, and why they didn't reach out for help."

Rajkumar said he's learned the tools to spot the first signs of stress and depression from the job, hoping to become a subject-matter expert for his team.

"It takes two. We need to come forward and find someone to talk to, before we go down that hole where it becomes too late for that assistance, that help," Rajkumar said.

WTVR Lt. Randy Rajkumar

According to seminar leaders, the average life expectancy for a law enforcement officer is roughly 20 years shorter than the average citizen, due to mental and physical health issues.

Tim Rutledge, a senior instructor with LEAPS Training LLC, which provides peer support training, said sparking the conversation, and educating officers on the mental health resources available, could change that trend.

"Finally, the stigma is gone. We're talking about it," Rutledge said. "And cops are living as a result."

WTVR

Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program, also known as VALEAP, offers direct support for law enforcement in times of crisis, especially when responding to traumatic events.

Those at the seminar said these kinds of resources can recruit and retain officers, as many departments continue to grapple with staffing shortages.

"They're carrying all of this around in their head. If we can help them, they're much more proficient at their jobs," Rutledge said.

"The help that we get to preserve our lives, so that we can better serve the public and continue in the profession that we chose and we love, is important," Rajkumar said.

